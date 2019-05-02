First Bank Restate Commitment to Digital Banking

Hamid Ayodeji

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, has expressed the desire of the bank to remain committed in its drive for digital banking.

The move, he said would improve customer experience and promote seamless online banking across its branches worldwide.

Speaking at the future of CX/UX in West Africa’s Banking Sector -Whatsapp Banking event organised by Greater Minds events (GM) in Lagos, Adeduntan said the bank was focused on the needs of customers and user experience.

He expressed assurance hope digital banking would lead to a shift from the old mindset to an experienced mindset.

Adeduntan, who was represented at the event by the Group Head of Financial Institutions, First Bank of Nigeria, Timi George, disclosed that the future of customer and user experience in the banking sector would be driven by specific trends that would ultimately lead to the unlocking of greater potentials in the financial services sector.

He also noted that the banking behaviour has changed therefore customers would seek real time interactions and effective personalized engagements.

According to Adeduntan: “Mobile and digital banking leverages native and responsive digital innovations to deliver aesthetically consistent physical and digital experiences to customers. Thus we deliver real time event driven information and offer to proactively serve the immediate and long term financial needs of customers.

“We have adopted a disciplined approach to deliver unique customer experiences through best in class value and customer service; enabling customers to initiate, pause and restart transactions across various channels at any time. Also, we use advanced analytics to evaluate customer behaviour, determine preferences and deliver personalised customer services.

“The bank is focusing on the feelings and behaviour with the aim to provide real value for the customers so as to have a positive impact with the product and the services provided to its customers.”