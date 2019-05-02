Don’t Delay Implementation of Minimum Wage, Workers Tell Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The organised labour in Ekiti State Wednesday urged the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, not to delay the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

It charged the state government to pay its workforce without negotiation or delay, as the wage bill has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The workers, who said this in Ado Ekiti, during the 2019 May Day celebration, however lauded the governor for prompt payment of salaries since he assumed office in October last year.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in the state, Olatunde Kolapo, who said workers in the private and public sectors would soon experience increased salaries, said: “More than 20 states have shown their commitment and their readiness to pay the minimum wage. We therefore encourage Ekiti State Government to implement without re-negotiation.”