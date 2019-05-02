Customers Commend Vodacom

Customers of Vodacom Business Nigeria have commended the company for its quality service delivery that is focused on total communications solutions to large, medium and small enterprises.

The customers who, spoke in Lagos at the BoICT Awards, where Vodacom clinched three major industry awards as the ‘Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year, Internet of Things (IoT) Focused Company, and the Beacon of the ICT Hall of Fame in Enterprise Solutions.’

IT Operations and Governance Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uzoma Okonkwo, said: Vodacom is our internet service provider and we are proud of their quality service delivery to the company. Their incidence response time is quick and commendable, which is a true reflection of their professionalism.

“For us a company, we are happy that Vodacom Business was recognised with three awards at the BoICT Awards for the company to sweep three awards at once, shows that they are good in service delivery and we commend them for their efforts in quality service delivery.

“We expect them to maintain the standard and improve on the existing standard because customers will always want the best from their service providers,” Okonwo added.

Head, IT Operations at First Bank, Mr. Rotimi Famakun, who equally commended Vodacom Business on the three awards, said the connectivity services that Vodacom Business provides for the bank’s African subsidiaries, have been very good, and have helped the bank to maintain its leadership position in the banking sector in terms of service delivery to its large customer base.

“For us as a company we are proud that our network connectivity service provider is recognised by the industry and this will spur them to improve and do more in the area of connectivity, which is key to business survivability. “Vodacom has achieved over 98 per cent of network availability across its African branches and that has helped to maintain steady business without downtime, Famakun said.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director, Vodacom Business Nigeria, Mr. Wale Odeyemi, said: “Vodacom Business is set out for societal transformation and the sets of awards we clinched at the BoICT Awards, crystalise the successes we have made over the years.”

According to him, “Technology is critical in enhancing economic growth of any nation, both from an inclusion perspective as well as expansion initiative for global competitiveness. “The awards will spur us more to give back to the society. The truth is that we have much to offer in terms of quality solutions and services and there is much to come from us.”

Internet of Things (IoTs) is one of the technologies that will create transformation in societies and drive digital transformation and Vidacom Business Nigeria plays big in that technology space, Odeyemi said.