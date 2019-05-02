Bayelsa Awaiting Wages Commission’s Modalities, Says Dickson

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, Wednesday said he was awaiting the National Incomes and Wages Commission (NIWC) to work out the modalities for the payment of the N30, 000 Minimum Wage.

Dickson told the workers, who had gathered at the Peace Park at Onopa, Yenagoa, to celebrate May Day, that unless details are sent to all the states, including Bayelsa, implementation of the new Minimum Wage Act would not commence.

“The government of Bayelsa State has announced again that we are not against N30, 000 minimum wage in principle. We has announced that severally at different times and place.

“What we are doing now is that we are waiting for the wages commission to work out the modalities.

‘’There is something called the National Income and Wages Commission. Having agreed to pay, we will still have to wait for them to work out the details and send to every states.

He reminded the workers that he was delivering his last May Day address as the governor and urged them to put the state first in all their decisions.