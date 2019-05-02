Agbakoba Legal Hammer Aluko & Oyebode 4-0 to Make Reverse Fixture ‘Ceremonial’

BOA LAWYERS’ LEAGUE

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) sent out strong signals of its intentions to go far in this year’s BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament with a convincing 4-0 defeat of Aluko & Oyebode in the second round first leg fixture last weekend.

Two goals each from the boots of Dare Owolabi and Tunde Ogabi ensured that OAL secure maximum three points going into the reverse fixture on Sunday at the AstroTurf 2000 facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Interestingly, it was not only Agbakoba that triumphed with wide margin. SOOB/ACAS also defeated George Etomi/FRA Williams 3-1 to pick three points.

Udoma Udoma & Belo Osagie (UUBO)/ACAS was the third team to record victory in the weekend fixtures characterized by four drawn results.

ALP/SPA Ajibade settled for one-all draw with Pinheiro while AELEX and Templars battled to a goalless result. Falana & Falana and DOA Law also recorded another barren draw with the one-all draw recorded in the fixture between BA Law/Probitas versus Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) capping the weekend games.

All the teams that played home last weekend are to play away in on Sunday.

According to the organisers of the tournament, the top four teams in each group will proceed to the next stage which promises to be even more exciting with home and away matches for the qualified teams.

“After the home and away knockout stage, eight teams will automatically qualify and proceed to the quarter finals. In the event of a draw, penalties will be deployed as a decider. Each team is to play three penalties during the shoot out,” observed the statement from AstroTurf 2000.