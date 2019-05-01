NLC Urges Kaduna Gov to Pay Entitlements of Sacked Workers

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to pay the entitlements of workers who were sacked.

It also urged the governor to revisit cases of the workers with a view to re-instating those who are still productive.

The state chairman of the NLC, Ayuba Suleiman Magaji, made the appeal on Wednesday in Kaduna, in an address marking the Workers Day.

He said the appeal became necessary as those affected were passing through severe economic hardship which had resulted in deaths.

“It will be recalled that the present administration disengaged a large number of civil servants from the services of the state.

“We wish to appeal to the governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to revisit their cases with the view of re-instating those that can still be productive.

“On a similar note, we appeal for the payment of benefits to those that cannot be re-absorbed without further delay.

“This appeal became very necessary as those affected are passing through severe and untold hardship that have led to serious economic and social consequences with unreversed complications, including death,” the NLC chairman said.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and el-Rufai for their re-election, Magaji described this year’s May Day celebrations as significant as it is being celebrated alongside the realisation of a new minimum wage which was assented to by the president.

He said el-Rufai’s slogan: “Let’s make Kaduna State great again” has witnessed the implementation of developing projects across the state, including schools, hospitals, roads and improved services among others.

Magaji however said: “it is pertinent to note that the welfare of workers in the state is paramount and called on the state government to initiate programmes and policies that will benefit the workers and the downtrodden in the society.”

He commended the state government for prioritising healthcare services among priority goals, saying that this had led to the rapid renovation of health facilities and improvement in the supply of drugs and medicals, through the revolutionised Kaduna State Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency (KADSHMA).

“It is our strongest opinion that these developments are laudable. However the best results will come out of them if the human development aspect is given the necessary consideration,” he said.

The labour leader said there was need to recruit more personnel to bridge the gap created by dwindling workforce in the health sector caused by the quest for greener pasture or deaths.

Magaji also lamented the security challenges in the state, especially, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Birnin Gwari and the crisis in Kajuru, which, according to him, pose serious threat to the safety of both workers and businesses and called on the government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in addressing the problem.

He said workers play a significant role in the development and growth of the state and called on the state government for improved government-workers relationship for the smooth implementation of policies.