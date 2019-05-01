NCMG Calls for Peace Awards Nomination

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to honour individuals and institutions providing humanitarian aid and facilitating the establishment of peace in Nigeria, the Negotiation and Conflict Management Group (NCMG) has called on Nigerians to nominate persons or entities who have distinguished themselves in this regard for the 2019 NCMG Peace Award.

It said the annual award, billed to hold Thursday, Novermber 11, 2019, will seek for highflyers who have assisted in preventing recurrence of violence by addressing causes of conflict and creating visible long lasting solutions, especially in conflict and unrest areas in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Founder, NCMG International, Kehinde Aina, said the awards will consider several categories, including NCMG Justice Builder, NCMG Institutional Peace Builder, NCMG Youth Innovator for Peace, and NCMG Community Peacebuilder Award, adding that those who meet the set criteria will be honoured in a grand ceremony later this year.

Aina said: “For the NCMG Justice Builder Award, the individual or entity to be recognised must have built initiatives, shape new and humane approach to equitable justice in Africa while defending and upholding the rights of those at the bottom rung of the economic pyramid in order to pull humanity out of the mud of violence, war and conflict.

“The individual or entity must also have demonstrated that access to justice should offer a variety of approaches and options for dispute resolution within the judicial system,” adding that no serving judge was eligible for this award category.”

For the NCMG Institution Peacebuilder Award, the international body said the entity must be that which uses its core business and competitive advantages to contribute to peace and stability as well as create shared value.

“This organisation must be proactive in building both peace and opportunity, especially in insurgency areas by applying risk, conflict analysis, and conflict-sensitive practices.”

For the Youth Innovator for Peace Award, Aina said the category will be limited to persons under 35 years of age, adding that the beneficiary must have promoted peace and cooperation beyond traditional boundaries of religion, race, ethnicity and nationality through intellectual dialogues, conflict analyses and transformation narratives.

Aina said the future of Nigeria and Africa resides largely on its youths and the ability of youths to effectively harness the positive capabilities of their strength and good character, adding that with 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population below 35 years of age and 65 per cent of Africa’s population under 35, there was need to focus and invest enormously in youths as a precondition for the continent’s development.

While calling on Nigerians to also make nominations for the NCMG Community Peacebuilder Award, the founder said the recognition will honour traditional rulers or community leaders who have committed themselves to promote development within their respective communities through social work, and selfless leadership.

“The nominees must have demonstrated significant achievements in building inclusive communities, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. The community peacebuilder is one who has successfully mobilised members of their communities, promoted inclusion, and developed resources and collaborative relationships necessary for catalysing positive social change,” Aina said.

NCMG said award nominations will end June 28, 2019.