National Common Entrance Exam: Teachers Laud NECO’s Efforts to Curb Malpractice

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Following the smooth conduct of the National Common Entrance Examination across the country weekend, some teachers have lauded the recent innovation by the National Examinations Council (NECO) of omitting candidates’ serial numbers on the examination slips, saying that the move would curb examination malpractice.

A total of 75,635 primary six pupils wrote the examination for possible admission into the 104 unity colleges in the country.

During a visit to the examination centre at Imoye Senior High School and Odofin Junior and Senior Secondary School, Mile II, Lagos, THIS DAY observed that the parents and students conducted themselves in an orderly manner, just as NECO officials and invigilators arrived early for the examination to commence as scheduled.

However, some parents complained of not being notified that the examination would commence at 12 noon, as they expected it to start earlier than that.

Commenting on the general outcome of the examination, a parent, who identified himself as Mr. Peter said the process was orderly and the officials arrived on time for accreditation and examination, adding that the little misinformation earlier was promptly addressed.

Asked if the aims of establishing unity school are still maintained, he answered in the affirmative, saying that it is important for students to mix and make friends with their peers from other parts of the country and also learn about their respective culture. This he said helps to foster peace and togetherness in the country.

Some of the candidates who spoke with THISDAY after the examination said the questions were not difficult for them and expressed hope of passing the examination in flying colours.