Gunmen Abduct Taraba University’s Deputy Registrar

The Deputy Registrar, Administration, of Taraba State University, Mr. Sanusi Sa’ad, was yesterday abducted by gunmen at his official quarters in the institution.

The gunmen, who stormed his residence at about 1.30: am shot sporadically into the air before whisking him to an unknown destination.

The Chairman of the university’s chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Dr. Samuel Shikaa, confirmed the development to journalists in Jalingo.

Shikaa told journalists that gunmen entered the university through the back side that is not fenced and proceeded to the residence of the deputy registrar who also doubles as the information and protocol officer of the institution.

Also confirming the incident, younger brother to the deputy registrar, Alhaji Khalid Sa’ad, told journalists that the kidnappers have contacted him to demand ransom but he, however, declined to mention the amount being demanded.

“Yes, it is true that my brother was kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday at his residence in the university. The kidnappers have just called me to demand ransom and I cannot disclose the amount to you because we’re still talking”, he said.

Meanwhile, the perimeter fencing of the university is one of the demands of the institution’s chapter of ASUU who are currently on strike to press home their demands.

Other demands of ASUU includes full implementation of Law No. 4 which stipulates the sources of funding the university and payment of the arrears of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) as well as pension and gratuity scheme for members of the union among others.

Taraba State has become a hub of kidnapping in recent times with the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, ex-NBA Chairman, Joel Ubandoma, and two wives of the permanent secretary, deputy governor’s office, Alhaji Babaji Dadinkowa being recent victims.