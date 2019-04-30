Senate Passes 2019 Budget

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last December.

The upper legislative chamber, however, jerked up the N8.83 trillion federal budget estimate submitted by President Buhari to N8.91 trillion to accommodate support for victims of recent killings in Zamfara state and severance allowance for federal legislators and their aides which were not captured in the initial budget estimate.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation of the budget report by the Chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), at plenary after which the Senate reverted to its Committee on Supply for clause by clause consideration of the report.

The bill was thereafter read the third time and passed.

Details later…