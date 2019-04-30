Amaechi, Akpabio Reconcile

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Two frontline leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-south region, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, have agreed to set aside their differences and work together as a team to lift the party in the zone.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, said both met each other last Sunday to iron out their perceived political differences.

He said the meeting, which was at the instance of Akpabio, was brokered by the chieftains of the party, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, and himself (Keyamo).

Danu was one of the directors of logistics for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and is said to be a long-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement said that the reconciliatory meeting, which took place at the private residence of Danu in Asokoro district of Abuja, lasted for several hours.

It said the APC leaders had frankly and honestly talked about their various disagreements from their days as governors in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“They also discussed and analysed the performance of the party in the South-south region in the just-concluded elections and identified areas where things went wrong and how to improve those areas in the future.

“At the end, both leaders agreed to close ranks and work in unison for the overall interest of the party”, Keyamo explained.