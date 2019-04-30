Ade-Ojo Offers Graduates N5m Grant

The Proprietor of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo has donated the sum of N5 million to two graduates of the institution that presented best business proposals.

The duo of Adebayo Adefisayo and Olufehinti Olusegun, were presented with the cheque during the third convocation ceremony of the institution and where 131 students graduated.

Ade-Ojo said he was happy that a graduate of the institution, Mrs Abiola Animasaun, who was given empowerment grant of N5 million during the second convocation ceremony was doing well in her business.

While Olufehinti graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering, Adebayo is a graduate of Human Resources Management. He said the Elizade University curriculum was designed to encourage students in entrepreneurship so that they can be job creators and not job seekers. The proprietor also announced automatic employment for the best student in Automotive Engineering in his company, Elizade Group.

Also, 31 other graduates of the institution from the Department of Accounting, Electrical Electronics and Computer Science were given automatic employment by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The Managing Director of BEDC, Mrs Funke Osibodu is a member of Board of Trustees of Elizade University.

Ade-Ojo, who advised the graduands to go for whatever they have the flair for after graduation.