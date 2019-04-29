Obaseki, newly elected governors meet at NGF parley, seek stronger partnership

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has sought for areas of partnership with some of the newly elected state governors during the induction of new and returning governors into the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), holding in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Governor Obaseki said Edo State has pioneered a number of reforms that would be beneficial to other state governors, noting that the state would be willing to compare notes and share its success stories with others. Rwandan President, Paul Kagame is expected at the event.

Governor Obaseki in the company of his wife, Mrs Betsy, joined his colleagues at a dinner on Sunday ahead of an elaborate induction programme organised by the secretariat of the NGF for newly elected and returning governors holding from Monday to Tuesday.

Mrs Obaseki is expected to take part in a separate programme for wives of the new governors focused on etiquette and protocol which will hold on Wednesday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to represent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a private visit to the United Kingdom, during the event. Others expected at the event include former state governors from the United States of America (USA), who are expected to speak on Monday and Tuesday.

Vice President Osinbajo will be speaking on the topic “The Journey So Far” on Tuesday. Others expected at the event include Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, who will speak on Monday on the topic, “The Task of Nation Building.”