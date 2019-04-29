Niger PDP Probes Members over Outcome of General Election

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Few months after the completion of the general election in the country, the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has embarked on the probe of its personnel and activities during the election.

The investigation is covering all aspects of the activities of the party, including disbursement of campaign funds before, during and after the election.

The panel is headed by a former state Head of Service and a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Halidu Khadi Kuta, with Alhaji Abdullahi Garafini as secretary while the eight other members were drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state.

A document to this effect made available to THISDAY in Minna at the weekend indicated that the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, recently inaugurated the panel which has already started meeting in the conference room of the state secretariat.

The document titled: ‘Post Election Review Committee, Call for Memorandum’, signed by the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Halidu Khadi Kuta, itemised eight terms of reference which the panel was to look into.

Among them, according to the document, was to review the performance of the party during the election, look at the preparations and buildup of the party to the election as well as ascertain the degree of anti-party activities and sabotage that may have contributed or affected the fortunes of the party in the election.

It was also learnt that the panel would look into “fund distribution procedures” as well as identify different organs of the party that did not perform their role

The document also showed that the committee would advise the party leadership on how to raise funds to run its activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It has three weeks to complete its assignment.

The chairman of the committee could not be reached for his comments but the state Chairman, Beji, confirmed the story.

Beji described the setting up of the committee as”a normal exercise,” adding that as a political party, “we should be able to appraise our self.”

The PDP lost all the elections held in the state between February and March this year.