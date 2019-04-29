Lagos Warns Residents against Consumption of Poisonous Cow Skin

Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State government has warned residents against the consumption of toxic cow skin, popularly known as Ponmo.

The state government has also disclosed that it has arrested three persons over the sale of the poisonous meat in Ojo and Iba local government and local council development areas of the state, while the products have been confiscated.

Disclosing this yesterday during the review of preliminary investigation and enforcement carried out on the sale of the toxic cow skin in Lagos, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, said the culprits have been charged to court while samples of the confiscated ‘Ponmo’ have been sent to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) laboratory for suitability test analysis for human consumption.

Explaining what brought about the action, the commissioner stated that the attention of the state government was drawn to the activities of traders who deal in the sale of the poisonous cow skin at odd hours in different locations in Ojo and Iba local government areas of the state.

He said: “Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the early hours between 4.a.m. and 6.a.m. at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, and Afolabi Ege Markets within Ojo LGA and Iba LGA of the state.

“Furthermore, a company said to be located at ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as the source of supply of this toxic Ponmo and has subsequently been put under surveillance”, Idris said.

The commissioner however, called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspected activities and sale of unwholesome foods and food products to environmental health officer in their nearest local government or to the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Agriculture.

He also advised the public against purchase and consumption of foods which sources are doubtful or perceived to be hazardous to human health and well-being.

Idris reiterated the commitment of the state government to the protection and promotion of good health for its citizens, adding that the state government will always do the needful to ensure that only healthy foods are available for consumption in the Lagos State