Expect Revolution in Civil Service, Ganduje Tells Workers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday promised to introduce innovations that would encourage workers’ productivity and ensure that civil servants remain focussed and committed in the discharge of their duties.

Ganduje who spoke during a symposium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of events to mark the 2019 May Day, decried what he described as parasitic relationship between civil servants and the government whereby some workers collect salary without doing the job.

The governor told workers in the state to expect a revolution within the civil service system.

He promised to continue to promote and protect the welfare of workers in the state, but warned that, “Kano State government will introduce innovations to ensure that there is job satisfaction, job engagement, job enlargement and job improvement.

“We will ensure that every civil servant has a job to do to commiserate with his or her pay package. Our administration is based on e-governance where technology is used to ensure adequate collection of data and as well bring out the best in workers and enable them work in line with international best practices.”

He also promised to sponsor the first ever International Symposium to mark the 2020 May Day in the state where world leaders would be invited to discuss issues concerning welfare and productivity of workers.

“Next year, we shall make this symposium an international event. We shall invite world leaders and labour leaders where within and outside Africa to speak on labour matters.

“We shall make it a worth-while international event where we learn and compare notes on policies regarding to labour-government cordial relationship and it can be used to improve socio-economic development of our state, and our country at large.”

“May Day celebration started here in Kano. Having taken note of that, we as a government decided give May Day more colours and more improvements. We decided to make May Day celebration more interesting from time to time. We have asking introduced an award night where outstanding civil servants would be appreciated.”

In his address, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, described Ganduje as a labour-friendly governor who has always responded positively to the demands of workers in the state.

He also hailed Ganduje for being among the first state governors to have agreed to pay the N30, 000 national minimum wage, and urged workers in the state to live up to expectations, while discharging their duties.

Delivering a paper entitled, “Effective Employment Engagement: A Catalyst For Higher Productivity,” Mukhtar Shehu of the Department of Business Administration, Bayero University, Kano, pointed out the need for workers to remain committed and productive, while discharging their duties.

According to him, “improved productivity not only contributes to the competitive advantage, but also helps in staying in the business ; compete with world leading organisations, time to market, effective utilisation of resources and production of quality outputs.”