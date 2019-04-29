Ex-CBN Director, Windapo, Dies at 84

Rites of passage have commenced for Adesoye Windapo, who died at the age of 84 years on March 12, 2019.

The rites started on April 19 with a Service of Songs at the RCCG House of Praise, Moravia Park Drive, Baltimore, United States. Another Service of Songs by Christ Youths Followers of Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Church at 13, Onwufuju Street, Ireakari Estate, Isolo, Lagos, on May 8. It will be followed by a Christian Wake on May 9, Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Church, Hogan Bassey Crescent, Surulere, Lagos.

On May 10, there will by Lying-In-State at Windapo’s residence, 13, Onwufuju Street, Ireakari Estate, Isolo, Lagos, while funeral service will hold at 10 a.m. Internment will hold Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, while reception holds at the Grandeur Events Centre, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Windapo was born into an Anglican family on November 13, 1934. He spent his childhood at Lalupon in Ibadan township area. He grew from very humble beginnings with primary education at St Luke’s School and Agbeni Methodist School.

He held a B.Sc. in Economics (Honours) from the University of London. He was a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB), United Kingdom (UK); Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB), Nigeria; Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), UK.

He enjoyed a thriving career, which started as a clerk in Barclays Bank, Obun Eko close to Idumota before his university days. Wndapo joined the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1963.

In 1977, for eight years the late Windapo was seconded to Sierra Leone as the Executive Secretary General of an international organisation, the “West African Clearing House (WACH),” which later transformed to West African Monetary Agency (WAMA).

He was Executive Director, Banking and Investment, Nigerian Bank for Commerce and Industry (NBIC) on secondment from CBN between June 1990 and September 1992. He was also Chairman of the Joint CBN/NDIC Technical Committee on Problem Banks and member of the Joint Executive Committee on Problem Banks from January 1990 to July 1996. He was also Chief of Banking Supervision/Chief Bank Examiner.

The deceased travelled far and wide, and held strongly the tenets of meritocracy, self-improvement, continuous development and excellence. He received several professional awards, served selflessly and retired meritoriously from CBN as a Director in 1996 after 33 years.

He was a parishioner at Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial (BAHM) Church, Surulere, Lagos, from 1970 until his death. He was a member of the Guild of Stewards, Parish Councillor, Synod Delegate and Vicars Warden. He attended the Lagos Anglican Bible College (LABICO) and was ordained a Lay Reader. He was a church worker, House Fellowship Leader, the Chairman of “The Writing Committee” and a member of “The Leader’s Committee.”

He was a member of YMCA of St. Luke’s Church, Lalupon and Christ Church Mapo as well as Christ Youth Followers (CYF) of Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Church. He went on Christian Pilgrimage to Jerusalem and Mount Sinai in Egypt in May 2010 with his beloved wife of 53 years.

Their marriage is blessed with five industrious children, two sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law and an adopted son and wife. He also had nine grandsons and one granddaughter.