With gratitude to God, the family of Baba Aladura Erujeje has announced the passing away of Baba Aladura Erujeje who died yesterday, Sunday 28, 2019, at the age of 120 years. He was the Leader of the Church, Cherubim and Zeraphim at the Orudu/Agira in Ogun State.

He was the oldest person at Orudu/Agira Village in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun State. He is survived by many children and great grandchildren. The final burial arrangment will be announced by the family very soon.