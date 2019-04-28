Saraki Named Ambassador Of International Human Rights Commission

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has been named an “Ambassador-at-Large” of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

This was contained in a letter addressed to Saraki dated March 16 and signed by Ambassador Friday Sani, the Diplomatic Head of the Commission to Nigeria and other African Countries.

The letter stated that sequel to the approval of the World Secretary General of the IHRC, Saraki had been appointed as one of the revered Ambassadors-at-Large of the multinational body.

The letter also alluded to the firm leadership role of the Senate President towards making the National Assembly one of the proactive parliaments across the universe.

“While our role as a regional body is to promote and encourage institutions and persons to uphold human dignity across the world, we must not fail to mention the commendation of our Nigerian team over your resolute efforts in the stability of your country and your firm leadership of the Nigerian Senate which is adjudged to be among the most proactive parliaments across the world.

“Besides, the Commission is not unmindful of the maturity that you recently displayed in the face of an obvious provocation in your constituency during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections,” Sani further said in the letter.

In the new capacity, Saraki is expected to lead the diplomatic team of the IHRC in various diplomatic missions across the world.

Saraki, had on April 10 in replying the Commission’s letter, accepted the nomination of the Commission, while also expressing his appreciation to the IHRC for the good gesture.