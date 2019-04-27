Winners Emerge in Eko Hotel’s Eco-friendly Children Art Competition

Justina Uzo



Three schoolchildren, including a student of Kings College Lagos have emerged the lucky winners of Eko Hotel and Suites’ eco-friendly children’s art competition which the hotel organised in Lagos on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019.

Master Adegoke Ademola, 14,from Kings College Lagos took the first position; ,Akindele Abdulkarim, first runner-up, and Miss Olugbenga Ayooluwa , 15, of Holy Child College, Lagos, were named winners of the epoch making eco-tourism initiative which kicked off penultimate weekend as part of the Easter holidays and commemoration of World Earth Day.

The winners who were part of the 10 shortlisted artists were selected from 100 entries. They were rewarded with cash prizes and valuable gifts; the first place winner received N250,000.00 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira), including an Ipad set, second prize winner received N150,000.00 and for third position, it was N100,000.00.

Master Ademola who was elated throughout the glittering ceremony said he hopes to spend part of the money in buying materials for his paintings while his mother can spend the rest on his school fees.

The visual art contest was restricted to secondary schools students in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos. The lucky ten and their guardians were treated to a two-day all-expense paid weekend at prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos leading to the grand finale on April 22.

In a bid to save the environment as well as commemorate this year’s Earth Day Eko Hotel and Suites organised the eco-friendly children’s art competition with the hope to involve youths in the causes close to their hearts.

Chairman, Eko Hotels’ Board of Directors, Mr. Christopher Chagoury, said Eko Hotels management had taken a decision to launch a global campaign for a greener and healthier environment, as part of efforts to preserve the planet earth.

“Concerned about our immediate environment and the global community, Eko Hotels is determined to make considerable investment in ensuring a more eco-friendly environment culture that is embedded in the daily operation of its hospitality business. Therefore, the hotel has embarked on environmental awareness and sensitization programme to expose the guests to a greener and inspiring eco-friendly living, which includes tips for energy, lighting and water consumption during their stay,” Chagoury said.

It was gathered that Eko Hotel staff had undergone several weeks of training and re-orientation to make them “environmentally responsible and conscious of how they affect our environment.” They are being equipped with the necessary tools required to aid them in leading the change towards an eco-friendly hotel and they are championing the eco –friendly drive with keen interest.

Energy consumption, according to the hotel management, had significantly reduced while several water conservation practices had been adopted and gradually, utensils/amenities are being replaced with biodegradable options and hundreds of children are being sensitized on the need to reduce our carbon footprint. “We are far more than just a global and local leader, we are the equivalent of a community that hosts over 500,000 clients each year providing them with water, energy, food and a hospitable environment. With ‘Eco’ right in our DNA, the board of directors decided it was time to expose our guests to a more caring and greener lifestyle,” Chagoury said.