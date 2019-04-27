Wale Adenuga’s Knockout Dazzles  Cinema Goers 

After its triumphant premiere at Silverbird Galleria Lagos, last Sunday, Wale Adenuga Productions’ Knockout has achieved yet another outstanding success, as the star-studded comedy masterpiece sold out numerous cinema halls across Nigeria and Ghana over the long Easter weekend.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., Producer of Knockout, “Since Knockout hit the cinemas on Friday 19th April 2019, the audience’s response has been more overwhelming than we and the cinema houses could have ever imagined. The most amazing part is how the movie’s success is mainly attributed to word-of-mouth; where people who have seen it are taking it upon themselves to ensure that all their family and friends also enjoy the delightful experience. It’s unfortunate that because the cinema halls keep getting sold-out rapidly, we have many complaints from people who have not been able to secure their tickets; but we recommend going to the cinema venue very early or even purchasing the tickets the day before.”

The blockbuster movie is being distributed across all regions by the experienced Silverbird Film Distribution, and is enjoying strategic support from a wide range of reputable media organisations; including HipTV, Rhythm 93.7FM, Africa Movie Channel, SilverbirdTV, Smooth 98.1FM, ONTV, GoldmyneTV, Kennis 104.1FM, R2TV, Soundcity, RaveTV, YawNaija, LailasBlog, TrybeTV, The Herald, JybTV, Spice TV, R2 92.9FM, CorrectTV, and of course wapTV.

The Knockout contains entertainment and enlightenment suitable for every member of the family; and it is still showing at cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana, including venues operated by Silverbird, Genesis Deluxe, FilmHouse, Ozone, Viva, Mcrystal, Lighthouse, Timsed, Magnificent, OOPL, Kada, Nostalgae, Cartege, Mees Palace, Marturion and others.