Nwagbo Cynthia: I Bring in Uniqueness, Class to what I do

My Story

Nwagbo Cynthia is a celebrated fruit designer, event planner and renowned baker. She studied Microbiology but has taken her knowledge into healthy meals, and ensures she sparks goodness at every event she organises. She tells Tosin Clegg how she started, her budding career and a lot more

How did it begin?

The major inspiration of my fruit business, Fruitified NG, was the need to provide healthy-treat options for people at events, something healthy, natural and yummy. What I do differently is not just serving fruits at event but also making the fruits look attractive and almost irresistible. I also use the fruits to make beautiful artworks, which is always a show stopper.

What other things are you into?

I’m also an event planner and cake maker, this I learnt from my mum who is a full time cake maker and a bespoke event planner here in Lagos. So, it’s a business I grew up assisting my mum in and as time went by, I developed interest in, and I must say it’s a beautiful business.

What makes you different?

As a young entrepreneur, I’m bringing in uniqueness and class to what I do because nobody likes boring anymore and with my youthful energy I’m always trying new things to make my services stand out uniquely.

Challenges and goals?

Biggest challenge in business is funding to expand the business as my brand is different from what we’re used to. Goals for myself is to be successful so I can impact positively in the society and also see the Fruitified NG brand become bigger than she currently is.