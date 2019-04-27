Mouka Unveils Products to Mark World Malaria Day

Indigenous manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products,  Mouka Limited, has diversified its business with the launch of ‘Mouka Mozzi Insect Repellent ‘,  to mark 2019 World Malaria Day.

The move according to the company  was in line  with its mission to add comfort to  life and contribution towards the global campaign against  deadly malaria.

Describing the new product at an event to mark the day, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Raymond Murphy , stated  that in addition to  product defence against mosquito, the new  repellent also provide protection against  bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites. 

“ With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to 3 months which is not possible with insecticides”,he added.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olajide Idris, represented by the state Malaria Elimination Programme Manager, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo disclosed that the state government has renewed its commitment to tackling malaria using a multidirectional approach, including environmental management and integrated vector control for prevention of malaria.

He added that  Mouka has taken a step in the right direction with the production of its repellent.  

Commenting on the product, the Chairman of  Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Associatio, NMA,  Dr Saliu Oseni, expressed delight at  the company’s new move,  adding that  NMA is in the process of endorsing the innovation as it joins Mouka  in it resolve to tackle malaria scourge.

In his assessment of the product, a medical personnel from the  Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutic and Toxicology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Omoniyi Yemitan, noted that the product contains active ingredients  extracted from plants, making it non-hazardous for humans, including pregnant women and  children.

