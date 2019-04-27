32 Teams Set for Trophy 5-a-side Regional Finals

A total of 32 teams across Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States will battle for spots in the round of 16. Ten teams from Lagos will do battle with 10 teams from Oyo, six teams from Osun and six teams from Ogun. The regional matches will produce the 16 teams that will compete for a place in the quarter finals and eventually the final two that will compete for the star prize and a place in the pan African regional finals in Tanzania to compete for the African title. The semi-final and final matches will take place May 11 at the Campos Memorial mini stadium.

The first round matches witnessed massive spectator turnouts, with the different teams cheered on by their supporters. The teams are playing for the top prize of N3 million and the chance to feature in the Pan- African regional finals in Tanzania

The Trophy 5-a-side Field of Honour tournament is an initiative of International Breweries PLCs aimed at supporting and growing grassroots football. Since its formal launch, the competition has recorded highly exciting knock-out matches across the four participating states.

Supporters will also be rewarded, as part of the 5-a-side initiative. Five supporters will get the chance to travel to Tanzania with the winning team. Draws for the five lucky winners, also known as super fans, will take place at the finale. The lucky fans will win for themselves all expense-paid trip to Tanzania to cheer the team to victory.

To qualify for the super fan draws, fans are to visit select bars where they will get scratch cards upon purchase of at least two bottles of Trophy lager. With the scratch card, fans can win either t-shirts, caps or receive a raffle ticket. At the finals of the tournament, a live raffle draw would be held and four lucky winners selected to go on the trip to Tanzania. A fifth winner will be selected via online draws.

This maiden edition of the tournament covering four states is a pilot phase. Subsequent editions will cover more states and eventually extend to the 36 states of the federation.

The regional matches will take place in Lagos at the practice pitch of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. In Oyo State, the regional matches will take place at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Osun State University Football Field, Oshogbo in Osun State and the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta in Ogun State. The quarter final will take place May 4th in National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

All participating teams will go home with memorabilia and other merchandise in appreciation of their participation.