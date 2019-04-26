YSL Beauty, Grey Goose Host American Model Jordyn Woods at Homecoming Festival

The American reality and TV star Jordyn Woods stormed Lagos last Saturday, April 20, for the second edition of Homecoming Festival. Woods was hosted to an exclusive brunch by Grey Goose and YSL Beauty.

Held at Eko Pearl Restaurant, a handful of media and influencers were invited to discuss a common interest – the beauty industry, a field Woods is very familiar with as a renowned beauty influencer.

With her vast experience in the beauty industry through numerous collaborations, Jordyn has unique insight into the ever growing sector. She has partnered with global beauty brands such as Eylure and Too Faced.

At the brunch, Woods shared her ideas and tips while also learning about the burgeoning beauty industry in Nigeria.

Known for curating the best experiences for its audience, guests were treated to good food and great company as well as cocktails curated by Grey Goose.

In addition, there was also an interactive YSL lipstick station where guests had the opportunity to sample various colours and textures of the iconic product.