When AY Live, Laff Mattaz Unleashed Trails of Happiness

Laughter knew no bounds during the Easter period as one of the leading Malt brand in Nigeria, Maltina threw its weight behind two prominent comedy shows: AY Live and Laff Mattaz.

The two shows which held on Easter Sunday in Lagos and Ibadan, left most residents in stitches with the unrivalled dose of happiness delivered by a robust lineup of musicians and comedians.

In Jogor Centre, Ibadan where Laff Mattaz held, the energy was incomparable. It is a known fact that for six years, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, the self-proclaimed Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR) has been going around the South West, sharing happiness through his Laff Mattaz comedy show courtesy of premium malt drink.

Likewise, Ayo Makun through his platform AY Live has for over four years, been powered by the nation’s favourite malt drink, in a bid to foster its stance on sharing happiness.

Fulfilling the promise to make everyone in attendance smile, laugh out loud and forget their worries for at least 24 hours were music and comedy superstars–DJ Jimmy Jatt, 2Baba, Ruggedy Baba, Chinko Ekun, Omobaba, Alariya, Terry G, the Small Doctor, Chi Young, Madiba of Comedy, Shete, Akpororo, Funny Bone, Helen Paul, Dr Smile and Peteru, who delivered great doses of music, humor and excitement to the people of Lagos and Ibadan.

Speaking on this, the Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ngozi Nkwoji, said: “We’re always excited to be a part of shows like AY Live and Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laff Mattaz, as they align with the brand’s commitment to sharing unending happy moments with families and friends across Nigeria. We always look forward to being a part of these events as we have in recent years.” Fans were also rewarded with great prizes from Maltina.