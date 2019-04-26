Travellers Commend Air Peace

Air Peace recently ended the first round of its operations to give air travellers a foretaste of its soon-to-start long-haul flights to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai, with members of the flying public saying the carrier was on the right track to provide an exceptional international travel experience.

The airline deployed one of the four Boeing 777 aircraft it acquired for its international flights for the showpiece operations, which started last Friday. It operated on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes, winning accolades from air travellers comprising top government officials, royalties, corporate executives, among others.

Air Peace said it deployed its wide-body aircraft for the Easter operations, “to give Nigerians and the flying public an Easter gift and showcase our readiness for our international operations, starting with our inaugural international flights to Sharjah/Dubai.

“Other international routes, including Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai will later follow. We are set and ready to give Nigerians, Africans and the flying public a reliable alternative on our chosen international routes. But we are pleased to give our loyal customers on the domestic routes a foretaste of our long-haul offering.”

The Boeing 777 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BVE took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 10:01 a.m. and landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport at 10.46 a.m. to start the scheduled operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja-Port Harcourt route.

The flights recorded huge passenger loads on all the sectors on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with ecstatic travellers praising the carrier for the initiative to give its domestic customers a feel of its international operations ahead of the actual launch.

Justice Sotonye Denton-West, who was on board the Port Harcourt-Abuja sector of the flight, commended Air Peace for giving its customers a wonderful experience on its Boeing 777 aircraft.

“I was hugely surprised when I saw the aircraft scheduled for my trip and when I boarded I was greeted to its luxurious atmosphere. With that, you can see the airline is on the right track with the state-of-the-art aircraft and wonderful service,” she said.