TESSCOM Organises Rice Festival

Total Exhibition Support Services Company Limited (TESSCOM) has flagged off the second edition of the Nigeria rice festival in Lagos as part of commitment to encourage diversification while leveraging on the rice value chain.

The annual event which was inaugurated in October 2018 was aimed at promoting the Nigeria rice. The event brought together indigenous rice producers and makers of cooking spices.

In a statement made available to THISDAY by the Chief Executive Officer, TESSCOM, Olukemi Ilori, it was noted that the event was tailored to enhance commercial activity in the entire rice value chain.

Ilori in the statement said the rice revolution would create employment, reduce crime, capital flight, provide food and enhance food security.

She added that the rice festival would place the local rice which is popularly known as as ofada rice and the jollof rice dish as the best in the world.

Meanwhile, one of the vendors at the event Mrs. Sherifat Abdulhakeem, stated that some of the challenges facing rice production in the country are low mechanisation, unavailability of land and inadequate funding.

Abdulhakeem, who also is an independent rice farmer, expressed the need for the Nigeria consumer to embrace made in Nigeria goods, in order to drive sales.

She added: “The Nigerian rice might be able to meet international standards at present because of inadequate funding, but if encouraged with patronage, the local rice will reach a level where it can strike a balance for both the farmer and the consumer thereby normalising the price which the market now finds to be on the high side.”

.