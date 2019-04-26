Sango’s Suspension as Plateau PDP Chairman Ridiculous, Says Useni

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State in the last general election, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has reacted to the suspension of Chief Damshi Sango, as the state chairman of the party, describing it as laughable.

Sixteen members of the party executive had in a resolution on Wednesday suspended Sango and his deputy, Mr. Amos Gombi, accusing them of financial impropriety and mishandling of the party’s resources.

The party subsequently appointed Mr. Chris Hassan, to replace the former minister of sports as the state PDP chairman.

But Useni who spoke with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Jos, after the party’s state executive council meeting, condemned Sango’s suspension.

He said it was absolutely wrong for the state executive council to have issued a resolution removing the former minister from office without following a laid down procedure recognised by the party’s constitution

Useni added, “I laughed when I heard that the party chairman has been suspended because no offence was committed. It was surprising to me when they said they have removed him. You don’t remove somebody like that because there are laid down procedures for doing that which was not followed.

“There is the need for those involved in this action to calm down because we need peace in the party. I understand that this is done by people we contested election together at the party primaries but I am ready to carry everyone along as governor because very soon, I will reclaim my mandate at the tribunal.

Chairman of the party’s council chairmen in the 17 local government areas of the state, Mr. Dauda Waptu, also dissociated his colleagues from the suspension of the party’s top officials.

Waptu urged the aggrieved members of the state executive to retrace their steps in the interest of the party.

Sango who also spoke to journalists, maintained that he was innocent of the allegations leveled against him and insisted that his suspension cannot stand.