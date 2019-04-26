Renowned Irish Singer, Bono of ONE Campaign Visits Vice President Osinbajo

Lead singer of the Irish multi award winning rock band, U2 and co-founder of the ONE Campaign along with a senior delegation from ONE Campaign, a global campaign and advocacy organisation with more than 9 million members committed to taking action to end extreme poverty, especially in African, recently paid visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

ONE campaigning is an organisation that fights extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa, by raising public awareness and pressuring political leaders to support policies and programmes that are saving lives and improving futures.

The ONE Campaign delegation, which included Co-Founder Bono, Board Chairman Tom Freston, CEO Gayle Smith and Nigeria Country Director Serah Makka-Ugbabe, met with Osinbajo and Nigeria’s Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole, along with key legislators including the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Sen. Dino Melaye and Sen. Abiodun Olujimi to discuss on building effective partnerships for the delivery of healthcare to Nigerians and transparency & accountability in public institutions.

The delegation, along with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a member of ONE’s Board of Directors, presented to Osinbajo a declaration signed by over 67,000 Nigerian youth detailing their policy priorities for the new term of the Buhari administration m.

“Accountable politicians and empowered citizens are clearly key to any country’s bright future”, said Bono as he further expressed that the delegation was delighted to see that combination encouraged in Nigeria, adding that, “no one branch of government on its own can achieve what’s needed”.

He stressed further that just as it does all around the world, ONE will meet with anyone in the service of its goal of healthcare for everyone. Bono noted further that the almost 3 million members of ONE in Nigeria, led by ONE’s Nigeria Director Serah Makka-Ugbabe, were a powerful force for that better future and that he was here to support their efforts.

Makka-Ugbabe, ONE’s Nigeria Country Director said, “Our campaign is built on the ideal of strong, transparent institutions that are responsible to their citizens. He said therefore that ONE Campaign needs accountable politicians in the executive branch and in the legislative branch while its almost 3 million empowered citizens of Nigeria will do their part.