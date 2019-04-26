Pogba Only Non Man City or Liverpool Player in PFA Team of the Year

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was Thursday named in the PFA Team of the Year 2018-19 – the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool.

City have six of the 11, voted for by fellow players – goalkeeper Ederson, centre-half Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The remaining four are all Liverpool players – full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, centre-half Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.

But there is no room for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah or Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have both scored 19 league goals this season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, with 17 and 16 Premier League goals respectively, also miss out.

The PFA Team of the Year was voted for by members of the Professional Footballers’ Association, the players’ union.

It is the second successive year where Manchester City have provided the most players from one team as they had five of the 11 in the 2017-18 side.

However, only Sergio Aguero retains his place from the team of 12 months ago.