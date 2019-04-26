PDP Raises the Alarm over Adeleke’s Safety

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday alleged that there were plans by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to silence its governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The main opposition party said that given the series of unrelenting attacks, threats and the desperation now being exhibited by the APC, the PDP has become apprehensive that there are plots to silence Adeleke, as a way to terminate his efforts to retrieve his governorship mandate in the court.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, raised the alarm at a press conference in Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to hold the APC and their agents responsible should Adeleke becomes a victim of any harm or sudden disappearance.

He stated: “It may interest you to know that certain desperate elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are unsettled that they cannot stop Senator Adeleke from retrieving his governorship mandate freely given to him by the people of Osun State, are now viciously plotting to use all means to put him out of circulation.

“Part of the plot is to frame and arrest the principal of his school, Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr. Kadili Adejare Abass, on trump-up charges that Senator Adeleke’s School testimonial was forged with the aim of using such fabrication as a basis to smear and clamp down on Senator Adeleke.”

The party also alleged that a former commissioner in Osun State was used by the APC leaders to reach and compromise certain top police officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Senator Adeleke and the Principal of his School, Ede Muslim High School even when they have not committed any crime.

According to Ologbondiyan, “Yesterday, April 24, 2019 the Nigerian Police in collaboration with the APC arrested Abass, the Principal of the Ede Muslim High School, Ede as well as the wife of the school’s Registrar, Mrs. Rofiyat Oladepo and her nine months old baby.

“Information available to the PDP shows that AIG Adeleye Oyebade of Zone II, Oshogbo, ordered the arrest of the innocent principal of the school and the registrar.

“When the registrar, Mr. Kabir Oladipo could not be reached as he is undergoing treatment for legs and arms injuries he sustained in a motor accident, AIG Oyebade allegedly ordered one ASP Faliyu to arrest the wife, Mrs. Rofiyatu Oladepo, with her nine months old baby. Both the innocent mother and her baby were dumped at the Zone II Police Headquarters, Osogbo.”

The PDP said that it was most unfortunate that the Nigeria Police would allow certain elements within its ranks to yield themselves as tools in the hands of the APC in their desperation to thwart the mandate of the people of Osun State, which they freely gave to Senator Adeleke.

Ologbondiyan noted: “PDP has also been informed of how AIG Oyebade allegedly told those who went to visit the detainees last night that they are continuing the criminal aspect of the civil action commenced by the APC, which is still in court.

“Moreso, the school register as well as the WAEC result and the certificate eminently show that Senator Adeleke attended the school, sat for WAEC examination and obtained the certificate, which has been validated even by a court of competent jurisdiction, thus also authenticating the school testimonial.

“It is clear that there is no way a school principal, who duly signed and issued a school testimonial under his own hand and position, can be said to have “forged” the same testimonial.”

The PDP therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to call his men to order on issues related to Adeleke’s determination to retrieve his governorship mandate, which was stolen by the APC.

It also urged the IG to order the immediate release of the innocent School Principal, the wife of the school registrar and her baby, while also calling on the APC and their allies to end their schemes against Senator Adeleke, saying they would all come to naught in the face of justice and the

will of the people Osun State.