Obaseki’s business reforms: Edo unveils, links 30 startups to investors

In furtherance of its commitment to promote innovation, science and technology, the Edo State Startup Fund Initiative has unveiled 30 startups that have undergone business incubation, and are ready to benefit from funding from credible investors.

The businesses unveiled at the event include those that provide solutions to challenges in the Arts, E-commerce, Agribusiness, Healthcare and Education, among others.

Speaking at the unveiling of the startups in Benin City, Focal Person, Edo State Social Investment Programme, Osayuwame Aladeselu said the fund was established by Governor Godwin Obaseki to encourage youths with innovative business ideas to access funding to grow their businesses.

Aladeselu said not less than ten startups have been successfully linked to investors, noting, “We have been able to link about 10 startups with investors. We are still networking to have more of them get needed funding to go to scale in the next couple of months. We wanted to make sure that their business ideas don’t die.

“We have taken them through enterprise development phases to train them on how to plan and run successive businesses already. So, we are confident that they can run profitable businesses.”

She urged youths to take advantage of the Edo State Startup Fund Initiative to scale their businesses, noting that the startups are taken through businesses incubation so that they would be well equipped to survive Nigeria’s business climate.

A business coach, Chunu Tejiri Jerry, said the training in leadership and management would help mitigate against failure and ensure the startups are better equipped to survive.

He commended Governor Obaseki for empowering youths, urging young people to take advantage of the opportunity to garner valuable lessons in business management.