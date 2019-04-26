Iyke Kanu Fetes Widows, Youths at Easter

Mary Nnah

For widows numbering over a hundred and the youths of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, there wouldn’t have been a better way to celebrate Easter than what they experienced through the benevolence of the Chairman of Etoks Communications, Deacon Iyke Kanu.

The ancient war city came alive on Saturday, 21 April, 2019 with the widows’ empowerment preceded by the third place final match of Iyke Kanu Unity Cup.

Etokebe as he is fondly called, is no green horn in philanthropic dispositions but this time; he upped the ante with lavish gifts and endless entertainment for the widows in Arochukwu.

Beyond the generous cash gifts to the widows, they also went home with a bag of rice each, clothing materials, other food items and some of their children placed on scholarship.

Kanu said he sees the empowerment project as part of his Easter celebration, noting that, “I love to see people smile; it gives me so much joy in making people happy, so I knew that doing this will put smiles on the faces of these widows and this gives them reason to glorify God, then I’m fulfilled”.

Reflecting on the essence of Easter he said “Easter means the totality of my life, Easter means my salvation, without this period there wouldn’t be salvation for me. The power of the resurrection is released during this time.

“This is the best time for any Christian to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ because this is the time He performed the utmost responsibility to save mankind. So it is a great time to celebrate Him with all our soul, mind and heart.

“My message is not far from acknowledging that Jesus Christ is our Lord and personal Savior and that you can’t amount to anything in Heaven and here on earth without acknowledging that Jesus is the Lord over our lives; that he laid down His life to save us in our dispensation and empowered us to act like Him.”

“The power to do all things comes from God Almighty. He has blessed me and has given me the wherewithal and it doesn’t affect my life, rather it gives me joy knowing I am able to help people,” he noted.

However, the two days affair continued on Easter Sunday with the final of Iyke Kanu Unity Cup. Arochukwu Ward 3 defeated Ward 4 by three goals to cart home the golden cup and mouth-watering prize money of N500,000, while Arochukwu Wards 4 and 2 who came second and third went home with the silver, the sum of N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. Individual awardees of Most Valuable Player of the tournament, Highest Goal Scorer and Best Goal Keeper went home with N50,000 each.