Gunmen Abduct Two Chinese Expatriates in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday abducted two Chinese nationals, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu at Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

However, THISDAY gathered that in-law to the state governor, Mr. Enekwach Akpa, who tried to rescue the abducted men, was attacked by the kidnappers.

Akpa who had his vehicle riddled with bullets fired by the fleeing hoodlums, said he escaped through act of God.

The Chinese were working on a road project in the area when they were forcefully whisked away by gunmen.

They were taken away from the construction site around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday by a group of masked armed men.

It was gathered that the Chinese nationals were in a ditch at a place called Ivo River when the gunmen invaded the place, forced the workers out of the pit and took the two Chinese to an unknown destination.

The company is constructing the road, which links the Ohaozara community called Ogwu with Ivo Local Government and Okpanku community in Enugu State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Odah Loveth, confirmed the kidnap of the two Chinese.

She said that police have dispatched its men for possible rescuing of the kidnapped victims unhurt.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Awoshola Awotinde, on receiving information of the kidnap, personally led a tactical team to the construction site, owned by Tongyi group of companies at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu State, where Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu both male, Chinese nationals were forcefully taken away.

“The area was combed to track down the bandits but no result, a track down rescue team has been dispatched to move in, in order to rescue the Chinese nationals unhurt”, she said.

The spokesperson appealed for reliable information from the public that will help the police in their investigation.

She expressed shock that the company moved to such lonely site without applying for security from the