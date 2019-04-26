Army Makes New Postings, Names Gen Ibrahim NYSC DG

The Nigerian Army has named Brig.-Gen. S. Ibrahim from Nigerian Army University Biu, as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a new posting released on Friday.

A statement releasing the redeployment and signed by Col. Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, said Ibrahim takes over from Major.-Gen. S.Z. Kazaure.

Musa said Kazaure had been deployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Resource Person.

Under the posting, Brig.Gen. C.A. Bossman from Nigerian Army Archives was moved to Command Schools Services as Director, Command Schools Services, while Brig.-Gen. E. Angaye is appointed Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army).

Musa said Brig.-Gen. B.A. Tsoho from Army Headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Affairs had been moved to Nigerian Army Language Institute, as Commandant.

Others are Brig.-Gen. A.A. Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Information and Brig.-Gen. F.C. Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Catering.

Musa said Brig.-Gen. S.S. Ibrahim is now Registrar Nigerian Army University Biu, adding that the postings were with immediate effect. (NAN)