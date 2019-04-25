Society Takes Health Outreach to Nasarawa Community, Donates Sanitary Kits

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) has sensitised and donated sanitary kits and other materials to Roguwa community in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Executive Director of ISMPH, Mrs Moji Makanjuoala, who presented the materials to the Village Head of Roguwa, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, said the donation was to improve health outcomes in the area.

She said the sensitisation and outreach programme was aimed at addressing the whole gamut of public health towards preventing some diseases that ravaged the community.

“When we say people should be clean, we have provided soap and some measure of succour that we think can encourage people to have a healthy environment and keep themselves clean. We also talk about oral health; friends and colleagues supported the community with tooth pastes and brushes. We also provided women with feminine sanitary towels,’’ she said.

The executive director said the donation and three-day outreach programme in the community was given freely with the hope that it would improve the health and well being of the people.

She said the outreach which started on April 18, was conducted in the community with the support of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

According to her, NPHCDA provided l medication for the treatment of some ailments during the programme in addition to immunisation.

She noted that over the three days, findings revealed that malaria was one of the major ailments bedevilling the community, “we therefore provided mosquito nets for the households in the community”.

She expressed optimism that people would sleep in the insecticide treated nets to further reduce and prevent malaria.