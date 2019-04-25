Oxford University Press to Host Events in Lagos

Oxford University Press will on April 29 and 30 host two teacher training events in Lagos for teachers of Cambridge Mathematics, IGCSE, AS and A’Level in collaboration with SchoolstoreNG Limited, a schools supplier, distributor and online channel.

Oxford University Press will provide engaging professional development, using its trainers’ knowledge of teacher needs and educational trends to help support the improvement of student outcomes.

Author and teacher trainer, James Nicholson, who has taught secondary mathematics for over 25 years and was a principal research fellow at Durham University, will be the host of the two events taking place at Chrisland School in Lekki, Lagos.

James is also part of the author team for Cambridge Mathematics for Cambridge AS and A Level. He believes that a practice-focused approach grounded in real-life application is vital to supporting students’ success.

The first event on April 29 will focus on achieving success in Cambridge IGCSE® Mathematics to help teachers prepare their students to succeed in the new Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics syllabus with hands-on strategies.

On April 20, the event will host teachers of Cambridge AS and A Level Mathematics.

According to James, this session is aimed at helping teachers prepare their students in the new Cambridge AS and A Level Mathematics syllabus through discussion and hands-on activities that show teachers how to effectively apply key concepts in the classroom embed learning through real-life application and boost students’ grades.

According to him, “The events on both days will be a great opportunity for teachers to come together with their peers to share best practice, network, and look at ways to help their students achieve their potential.”