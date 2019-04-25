Organisers Move The Match for Ambode to Agege Stadium

The much awaited The Match for Akinwunmi Ambode earlier scheduled to hold at the Onikan Stadium currently under refurbishment has been moved to Agege Stadium.

Organisers of the game, which is African Legends versus Naija Legends is aimed at celebrating the sporting glories of the Akinwunmi Ambode administration in Lagos.

Waidi Akanni, one of the organisers of The Match confirmed Wednesday that the shift to Agege Stadium was the last resort as ongoing construction work at Onikan is not likely to be completed before the date for the game.

“We really would have been happy to play the African Legends versus Naija Legends match for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Onikan but we do not want to take any chance now that it is obvious it will not be ready. Agege Stadium is a better alternative,” stressed the ex-international.

The former chairman of Lagos State FA also confirmed that air tickets have been dispatched to all the invited former African stars listed to take on their Nigerian counterparts.

“The African stars include – Richard Kingston, (Ghana), Geremi Njitap (Chelsea & Cameroon), Herita Illunga( West Ham and captain DRC, Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena( Portsmouth, Black Burn and South Africa ), Didier Zokora (Tottenham and Ivory Coast), Mamodu Sissoko (Liverpool and Mali ) and El- Hadji Diouf (Liverpool and Senegal).

Others include, Samuel Eto’o (Chelsea & Cameroon), Diomontsy Kamara (Fulham & Senegal ), khalilou Fadiga ( Senegal), Abdul Kader Kaita ( Senegal) , James Debba(Liberia ) and Tiene Siaka ( Ivory Coast).

Akanni also listed those whose tickets have also been booked to include, Tresor Lomana Lua Lua ( Newcastle & DRCongo), Aboubakar Titi Camara(Liverpool & Guinea) and Michael Essien(Chelsea and Ghana).

Former World Footballer of the Year, Mr. George Weah is expected to make cameo appearance at the game.

Part of the proceeds from the game is expected to be donated to support scholarships for indigent kids of former Nigerian players.

Already VIP Tickets for The Match scheduled to hold on May 18, 2019, will go on sale next week.

Curtain Raiser also planned for the day include Lagos U-15 vs Kebbi U-15 Boys .

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Legends have appointed a three- man committee of Austin Eguavoen, Henry Nwosu and Joe Erico to deliberate on how to select the 20 former Legends mix of old and new generation players to star for the country at the Ambode Legend game.