Killing of Gombe Christians: NSCDC Orders Psychological Test on Personnel

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Following the death of nine persons in Gombe State, which was caused by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Commandant General of the agency, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has directed the forensic psychology unit of the organisation to work out a timetable for the security profiling and psychological test of all personnel of the agency as part of efforts to guide against recurrence.

The directive came after NSCDC officer’s vehicle ran into a procession of Boys Brigade members, killing nine persons on the spot, while some others were injured.

In a statement issued wednesday in Abuja by the corps spokesman, Okeh Emmanuel, the agency said the NSCDC boss regretted the incidence.

According to him, “He (Commandant General) has also directed the forensic psychology unit of the corps to work out the timetable for the security profiling and psychological test of all personnel of the corps against future occurrences.

“Apart from the testing to re-examine the psychological and physical stability of personnel, he noted that the corps will embark in massive training and retraining programmes for all personnel irrespective of the cadre in line with global best practices.”

The statement said the NSCDC boss in his condolence message to the family of the bereaved, the government of Gombe State and the Church members, stated that he regretted the incidence and asked the people to be calm assuring that “justice will prevail.

“The incidence has no religious correlation and that the personnel in question was not on official duty and the vehicle involved was his personal car and cannot be misconstrued to be a planned action. He therefore, cautioned against misinterpretation of incidence such as this to avoid mayhem and reprisal attack. He stated that, ‘it’s quite unfortunate and should be termed as an act of God.’