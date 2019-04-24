More Discos, MAPs Get Metering Permit from NERC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued permits to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED), Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) and Disco’s Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) as part of effort to close the metering gap, while eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Arabi, in a statement yesterday, also said that the commission had directed that the rollout of meters would commence no later than May 1, 2019.

Arabi said customers of Discos should expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

He also added that the commission would monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAPs and electricity distribution licensees.

Arabi stated: “The commission has issued permits to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Disco’s Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations- NERC- R-112 of 2018, to MAPs that were successful in the procurements conducted by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED), Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc (YEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC).

“Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“PHED has appointed Armese Consulting Ltd and Holley Metering Ltd; YEDC has Chris Ejik International Agencies Ltd; EEDC appointed Mojec International Ltd; while IBEDC appointed CWG Plc, Integrated Resources Ltd, Mojec International Ltd, Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd (MEMMCOL), New Hampshire Capital Ltd, Protogy Global Services Ltd and Tinuten Nigeria Limited, respectively, to provide meters within their respective franchise under MAPs.

“MAPs shall charge an upfront amount of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters respectively. These costs of meters are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.”

On April 5, NERC issued permits to MAPs to roll out new meters, not later than May 1.

The Chairman of MEMMCOL), Mr. Kola Balogun, had revealed that the meter manufacturers had started massive production of meters to meet NERC’s directive of May 1, rollout deadline.

According to him, the manufacturers had also concluded to commence three shift production activities to actualise the NERC’s directives in meeting the deadline.