FG Promises Justice for Briton, Nigerian Killed in Kajuru

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has promised to apprehend and bring to justice those who killed a Briton and a Nigerian in Kajuru, Kaduna State last Friday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the assurance yesterday while offering condolence to the families of the two victims.

The victims were Faye Mooney and Mr. Matthew Oguche.

Mooney, a Briton, worked for an NGO, Mercy Corps, while Oguche worked for the international NGO, Safety Organisation.

They died during the attack carried out on Kajuru Resort, frequented by tourists.

Mohammed also described the dastardly attack as a setback to efforts to promote tourism in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja, he also stressed that the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure that the three persons who were kidnapped in the attack are released unharmed.

‘’We commiserate with the families and friends of Mooney and Oguche, and wish to assure that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice,’’ he said.

The minister added that the government was responding to the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country, through better intelligence gathering and increased collaboration by the security agencies.

According to him, the efforts had started paying off, as the level of violent attacks, banditry and kidnappings had considerably reduced nationwide.

‘’The government will not relent until all parts of the country are made safe for all, whether they are tourists, business people or ordinary Nigerians who just want to live their lives under an atmosphere of peace and security,” he said.