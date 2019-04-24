Ayinor, Randa, Omorogbe, Others Appointed Media Officers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has appointed media officers for the various National Teams.

While Mr. Toyin Ibitoye and Miss Jane Nweze have been retained for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons respectively until after the two teams’ major championships this summer (the Super Eagles’ AFCON finals in Egypt and the Super Falcons’ FIFA World Cup finals in France), the Federation appointed a senior journalist, Mr. Pius Ayinor as media officer for the Super Eagles B, also known as CHAN Eagles.

Mr. Sharif Abdallah will serve as media officer for the U23 National Team (Olympic Eagles) while Mr. Andrew Randa will take charge at the camp of the U20 Boys National Team (Flying Eagles).

Miss Cecilia Omorogbe will work with the U20 Girls (Falconets) while Mr. Francis Achi will serve the U17 Boys (Golden Eaglets) and Miss Faith Meremegbunam will work with the U17 Girls (Flamingos).

Mr. Tobi Adepoju will be media officer of the U15 National Boys (Future Eagles).

All the newly –appointed media officers will serve until after their next major championship before giving way to other persons to also benefit from the experience.