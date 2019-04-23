No Worker is Victimised for not Voting for PDP in Sokoto, Says Chair

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the allegations made by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that the Sokoto State government is victimising workers that did not support PDP in the just concluded general election.

Briefing journalists in Sokoto Monday, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, said the allegation is baseless and unfounded.

He said the allegation was the blue print of APC, stressing that APC had compiled the names of some workers to be sacked if it had won the election in the state.

“You know during Wamakko’s administration, those workers perceived not supporting his party that time were massively sacked, while some permanent secretaries were demoted to assistant directors and directors,” he said.

He further stated that it is laughable and a blatant lie by APC that 80 per cent of the state workers supported it during the last general election.

“Those workers perceived to support APC are those who were against prudent management of the state resources by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“During the immediate past administration, anywhere the governor was passing, he will be throwing money on the street, no accountability,” he said.

Milgoma said Governor Tambuwal has done a lot for Sokoto workers despite the meagre resources available, adding that the governor is prompt in the payment of salaries and pensions, at times workers are paid in advance.

He urged the people of the state to continue to support the Tambuwal-led administration, saying that they would not regret reelecting the governor.