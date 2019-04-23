Nigeria Beats S’Africa in Team Event

AFRICAN BAD’TON CHAMP

The Nigerian team in the team event of the African Badminton Championship in Port Harcourt had a good start, smashing South Africa 5-0 in their opening game. Egypt also did the same to DR Congo, winning 5-0 as the championship took a one-sided affair.

Mauritius also beat Benin Republic 5-0, the same score line that Algeria had over Togo. Cote d’Ivoire also fell 0-5 to Ghana. Earlier in the day when the draw was conducted, Nigeria along with Zimbabwe and South Africa was in Group D.

In Group A are Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo. Group B has Mauritius, Zambia and Benin Republic while Algeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are in Group C. The top four seeds head the four groups.