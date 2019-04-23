Minimum Wage Approval Confirms Buhari as Sincere Leader, Says Ekiti APC Chieftain

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo campaign organisation in the last presidential election in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has stated that the approval of the new minimum wage for workers was a fulfillment of a major campaign promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Osinkolu said such action coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari won the election signaled that Nigerians have colossal benefits awaiting them in his second tenure beginning on May 29.

President Buhari had last week assented to the N30, 000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, being a major pillar of his campaign promises for second term, thereby shoring up the living wage to workers with the hope to make their lives better.

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the APC chieftain said the approval had further reinforced the confidence of Nigerians, especially the workers in the Buhari’s presidency.

“I feel proud and fulfilled as one of those who led the campaign for President Buhari’s second term bid by this approval. This indicated that not all Nigerian leaders are liars.

“The opposition made huge political capital from the delay in signing the minimum wage proposal into law before the election. They said it was a political decoy to entrap Nigerians and then drop the proposal. Assenting to the proposal had again proved that our president is a sincere and worthy leader.

“I appeal to the workers to reciprocate the gesture by cooperating with the APC-led government to fight corruption that has become so endemic in the whole gamut of our public sector.

“The president had initiated landmark policies and restructuring like the Treasury single account (TSA) as well as integrated biometric payroll in the public service, which requires experts in the civil service to drive.

“The workers must ensure the effectiveness of these policies as a way of showing supports to a leader that was committed to their welfare.

“As patriotic Nigerians and the drivers of the economic policies, workers are also conscious of the need for our country to be stable and peaceful, so I charge them to back those lofty security measures being deployed to defeat insecurity causing deaths of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country by giving information that can help the security agencies,” he said.

Suggesting how best President Buhari can bring more radical changes and improvement in the lives of Nigerians, particularly in actualising his agenda, Osinkolu advised that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should be constituted in earnest in the second term to start implementing government’s policies and programmes.

“In the first term of President Buhari that is gradually winding down, it took the president over six months before the ministers were appointed. We have to change gear this time and guard against delay in the composition of FEC members for the second term tenure.

“Nigerians are hopeful that the second term would afford the APC the opportunity to consolidate on its policies and programmes, and it would be foolhardy for the party to delay actions, for there won’t be any excuse for failure in 2023,” Osinkolu advised.