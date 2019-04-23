Ekiti PDP Senators Vow to Reclaim Mandate at Election Tribunal

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly members in Ekiti State and Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, as well as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Airport, Senator Duro Faseyi, yesterday assured their supporters from the three senatorial districts of the state that they would ensure that the mandate given to them in the February 23 National Assembly poll to represent them at the upper chambers is reclaimed through legal means.

The duo had already filed their petitions at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti.

While Olujimi was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Faseyi was trounced by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi.

Olujimi and Faseyi, who paid visit to their constituents at different locations in the senatorial districts to celebrate the Easter festival and also boost their morale as faithful members, said they won’t at any time betray the party on which they had gained political relevance.

The meeting, which took place at several parts of the senatorial districts, including Ado Ekiti, Omuo in Ekiti East and Iludun in the North senatorial district, ended yesterday with a final one in Ado Ekiti where top leaders of the party, including former Deputy Governor of the state, Sikiru Tae Lawal; former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi, former Commissioner for Agriculture, Kehinde Odebunmi, among others were present.

Speaking with the constituents on behalf of the party’s chieftains, Olujimi said: “We have come to personally visit you our people to felicitate with you on the Easter period and season. We wish you and the generality of Ekiti people happy Easter and we also want you to use this visit to rub minds together to boost morale as we assure you to keep hope alive as the nearest future is very bright.

“We also want to inform you that we have sought a solid legal redress in order to reclaim our freely given mandate for the sake of rendering our usual quality service to our people and ensure that they continue to enjoy real dividends of democracy.

“We all also noticed that there were many irregularities in the last poll which led to the stealing of our mandate by our enemies. We assure you that we will reclaim the mandate, so don’t be despair.”