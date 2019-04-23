Conflict: NEMA to Assess Level of Damage to Lives, Property in Adamawa, Taraba

Following President Muhammad Buhari’s directive for a quick intervention and response to the recent communal conflicts in Adamawa and Taraba communities, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) arrived Yola Monday.

The quick intervention response delegate, led by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of NEMA, at the Hamman Bata and Haman Bachama palaces in Demsa and Numan, said they were in the areas to assess the level of damage done to lives and property in the affected areas.

“We are in the state following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to come and assess the level of destruction to facilitate quick intervention.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed us to also convey his sympathy and to bring succor to the affected communities,” Iyawu said.

He said that the affected persons should expect intervention from the federal government through NEMA within the shortest possible time.

In their separate responses, Mr Stephen Irmiya, who is the Hama Bachama and his counterpart Alhamdu Teneke of the Bata kingdom, thanked the president for identifying with them in their trial times.

They urged government to find ways of bringing lasting solutions to the crises to enable their communities to live in peace.

The Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, said that two communities of Bolon and Barai were recently under attack by gunmen.

Sulaiman said four people were killed, 10 sustained injuries, while many houses were burnt during the attack on Bolon village in Demsa Local Government Area.

During the assessment, the delegate visited Barai and Bolon villages and LCCN Cathedral and Numan General Hospital in Demsa and Numan areas. (NAN)