Offa Kingmakers Warn Olugbense against False Claim on Olofa Stool

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Council of Offa Princes and Princesses has declared that only one royal ruling house exists in Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The kingmakers have also clarified that the Anilelerin ruling house is the royal family recognised by law to solely lay claim to the stool/throne of Olofa of Offa.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, All Purposes Committee, Prince G.O. Oyewale; General Secretary, Prince Olanipekun N.O; and Executive Committee Member, Prince Bisi Oyeleke, and made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement was in response to a congratulatory message allegedly issued by Apapo Olugbense Ruling House Foundation Home and Abroad to Kwara State Governor- elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and others elected in the just-concluded general election.

The council also referred to as Igbimo Omo Olofa urged members of the public not to be deceived as there is no royal ruling house in Offa known as Olugbense ruling house apart from Anilelerin ruling house.

It said the Supreme Court verdict of July 1, 2016 has laid to rest the claim about the existence of another ruling house other than the Anilelerin ruling house where the incumbent Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II hails from.

The council also admonished non- royal blood individuals to stop spreading falsehood, saying Offa was committed to maintaining and retaining the existing peace and tranquility in the ancient town.

“It has been trending in the news media in the last few days that a certain purported Apapo Olugbense Ruling House Foundation Home and Abroad sent congratulatory message to Kwara State Governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Senator-elect, Lola Ashiru; and other elected House members in the just-concluded general election in Kwara State.

“We wish to bring to the attention of the general public that there is no Ruling House in Offa known as Olugbense Ruling House and the public should not allow itself to be misled/deceived by such a claim.

“There is only one Ruling House in Offa and that Royal Ruling House is the Anilelerin Royal Ruling House. The Olugbense Ruling House has been declared extinct by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in its judgment of July 1, 2016 in the case No SC. 890/2014) between Alhaji Muftau Mohammadu Gbadamosi Esuwoye and Alhaji Jimoh Abodunrin Iman Bosere.

“Therefore, we the under-signed, representing the Anilelerin Royal Ruling House, use this opportunity to draw the attention of the general public, particularly the people of Offa to the following facts of the Supreme Court judgment:

“That the Kwara State Government Gazette No 11 Vol. 4 of 12 March, 1970 and any other notices as it recognises Olugbense as a ruling house in Offa in relation to the Olofa of Offa Stool/Throne is null and void as same is contrary to the history, custom and tradition of Offa people in relation to the said stool”.

“That on the prevailing native law and custom of Offa people, the only Ruling House that exists for the purpose of appointing an Olofa of Offa is the Anilelerin Ruling House”.

“That it is ordered that the 6th and 7th defendants (The Attorney General of Kwara State and Governor of Kwara State) to the counter claim be and are hereby restrained perpetually from treating and or recognising the Olugbense Ruling House as a Ruling House that has a right to the chieftaincy title or stool/throne of Olofa of Offa”.

“From the above fact, it is disturbing therefore, for any person to be parading false statement of the existence of another Ruling House in Offa. No other Ruling House exists in Offa apart from the Anilelerin Royal Ruling House. The Olugbense Ruling House is extinct.

“We want to maintain and retain the peace and tranquility existing within the Royal Family in Offa and would therefore warn that non royal blood persons should desist from trending falsehood. There is only one Ruling House in Offa and it is the Anilelerin Ruling House”, the statement said