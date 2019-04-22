Nigerian Military Kills Six Bandits, Arrests 18 Informants in Zamfara

Nigerian troops eliminated six bandits in various clearance operations in Zamfara villages and arrested 18 of their informants, including a village head.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Musa said that the operations in which the bandits were neutralised took place on Saturday in Kirsa and Sunke villages in Anka Local Government Area as well as in Doka and Mutu villages in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He added that two AK 47 rifles, two dane guns, five motorcycles, and two machetes were recovered from the suspects.

Musa quoted Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, the Force Commander, Operation Harbin Kunama III, as restating the resolve of troops to tackle banditry and other forms of criminality in Zamfara and surrounding states.